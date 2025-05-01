'Boyfriend' stabs girl to death in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha), May 1 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a youth, allegedly her boyfriend, inside her house in Odisha’s Ganjam district here on Thursday, a police officer said.

The police detained two persons, including the alleged murderer, and are questioning them to find out the reason behind the murder.

The accused allegedly entered her house in Gopalpur police station area around 9 am when her parents were not there and attacked her with a sharp weapon after an argument.

Police found the body of the girl, a student of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Berhampur, lying in a pool of blood and sent it for post-mortem examination.

“We are interrogating the two detained persons to find out the exact reason of the crime,” SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had an affair with the victim. Though her parents asked their daughter not to continue with the relationship, they stayed in connection through social media, the police officer said.

It is also alleged that the accused often visited her house in the absence of her parents.

The investigation in this regard is in progress, the SP said.