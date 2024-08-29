'Boyish' play in 7 year-old girls linked to autistic traits, behaviour issues, study finds

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Seven-year-old girls engaging in "boyish" play, such as using gun toys and doing police role-play, could be related to autistic traits, a new Swedish study has found.

Among boys of this age though, the picture is "more complex," according to Marlene Stratmann, a PhD student in public health sciences at Karlstad University and a co-author of the study published in the journal PLoS ONE.

In 718 children, the researchers found that while boyish behaviour was related to hyperactivity and inattention in both genders, boys engaging in girlish behaviour, such as playing with dolls and role-playing as a princess, were found to have troubled relationships with peers.

The authors pointed out that just because a child plays a certain way, it does not mean that they will develop behavioural problems or autistic traits.

However, our results underline the importance of following the children's development over time, Stratmann said.

Engaging in behaviour not conform to what is traditionally expected of one's biological gender can manifest in several ways, including how one dresses up, body language and peer relationships.

The authors said that while non-conforming behaviour in childhood does not have to develop into gender dysphoria, which is the distress stemming from one whose gender identity differs from the sex assigned at birth, the two are linked.

Recent studies have begun to establish a high co-occurrence of gender non-conformity, gender dysphoria and autism spectrum disorder, which is a neurodevelopmental condition in which an individual displays repetitive behaviour and affects social skills, the authors said.

However, the studies have been carried out in clinical settings where participants were diagnosed with autism, which may result in overestimating the links between gender non-conformity and autistic traits in the general population, they said.

In this analysis, the researchers looked at 718 children enrolled in the Swedish Environmental Longitudinal, Mother and Child, Asthma and Allergy (SELMA) study.

We have followed these children since they were in the mother's womb. We are now planning a 15-year follow-up to further deepen our understanding of these connections, said author Carl-Gustaf Bornehag, a professor of public health sciences and project manager for the SELMA study.