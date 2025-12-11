Boy's body found under mysterious circumstances in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 11 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his maternal grandfather's house in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Aditya Jena, son of Purushottam Jena of Kharia in Sheragada block. He had come to his grandfather's home at Samantarapur village. His grandmother found him dead in the backyard of the house on Wednesday, police said.

The body has no injury marks, said Sujit Nayak, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Purushottampur. He said the police have pressed the dog squad, a scientific team to assist the investigation. The exact cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem report, the SDPO said.

The deceased boy's grandfather, Sania Bhuyan, however, alleged the boy might have been killed by some miscreants by throttling his throat. He has lodged an FIR at Kabisurya Nagar police station in this regard.

The SDPO said they have registered a murder case based on the report of the grandfather and started an investigation. "We are investigating from all possible angles," he said.