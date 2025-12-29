Boy''s death in \tThiruvananthapuram confirmed as murder

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) The death of a four-year-old boy at Kazhakkoottam here has been confirmed as a case of murder, police said on Monday.

The postmortem conducted at a hospital revealed that the child was murdered.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when Munni Beegam, a West Bengal native staying at a lodge in Kazhakkoottam, rushed her son Gildhar to a private hospital.

Doctors at the hospital declared the child dead.

Though Beegam told doctors that Gildhar did not wake up after an evening nap, they noticed injuries on the child's neck and informed the police.

A police officer at Kazhakkoottam police station said a case of unnatural death was registered on Sunday.

"The doctors who conducted the postmortem have informed us that it is a case of homicide. We are awaiting the detailed postmortem report to incorporate murder charges. This will be done on Tuesday," the officer told PTI.

Police had detained Beegam and one of her male friends following the incident.

The suspects will be questioned in detail after the postmortem report is received, police added.

Beegam and her child had reached Kazhakkoottam about two weeks ago and were staying in a rented room in a lodge.

People staying in neighbouring rooms told police that the child was seen playing outside in the afternoon.

Later, his mother was seen rushing him out, claiming that he had not woken up from sleep, police said.