Boys get lost in jungle 15 km away from home while chasing kites; rescued

Nagpur, Jan 7 (PTI) Two boys who strayed 15 kilometres away from home while chasing kites in Nagpur were traced and reunited with their families, a police official said on Sunday.

The boys, in the 10-13 age group, are residents of Tolapar village in Narkhed tehsil and got lost in the jungle while chasing kites on Saturday evening, the Katol police station official said.

"After police was alerted, a team found them in Chikhli Maina village, some 15 kilometres away from their home. They have been reunited with their families," he added.