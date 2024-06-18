BPCL pipeline diesel theft racket busted, two arrested in MP

Mhow (MP), Jun 18 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons from Madhya Pradesh for their alleged involvement in stealing diesel by tapping the main pipeline of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), an official said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on June 9 when the pressure in the pipeline was found to be reduced, he said.

Talking to PTI, Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said, "BPCL supervisor Vikas Tiwari reported to the police about the lowering of pressure in their pipeline laid between Manmad (Maharashtra) and Bijasan (Delhi), and he said the reason behind this was the tapping of pipeline by someone." By using an apparatus, they came to know that somebody had tapped the pipeline at chainage (specific point) number 565 KM, which falls near Jamaniya village situated on the side of Hema field firing range of Mhow tehsil, the official said.

After getting information about the point of breach in the pipeline, the police team talked to several persons of the village and came to know the exact point where some persons had tapped the pipeline.

With the help of an earth-moving machine, a pit was dug up to six feet and a valve was found fitted to the main pipeline.

Kanha alias Don alias Jitendra Khati of Khandwa village and Anil Soni of Akoliya village, both near Pithampur were arrested while eight others have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 379, 120B and 411, the official added. PTI COR MAS NP