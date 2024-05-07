BPF will win 2 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, claims Hagrama Mohilary

Kokrajhar, May 7 (PTI) Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday claimed that his party will win at least two of the four Lok Sabha seats it is contesting.

Advertisment

He also said that the party will maintain a "neutral stand" without joining the NDA or INDIA bloc after the results are declared.

"We had nominated candidates in four constituencies -- Sonitpur, Darrang-Udalguri, Barpeta and Kokrajhar. Out of these, we will surely win the Darrang-Udalguri and Kokrajhar seats," Mohilary said after casting his vote.

BPF has fielded its MLA Durgadas Boro in Darrang-Udalguri seat and Kampa Borgoyari in the Kokrajhar constituency.

Advertisment

Asked about the Kokrajhar seat, where voting was underway in the third phase, Mohilary said, "The BPF will win the election with a margin of over 2 lakh votes. I have heard that BPF is receiving huge support at all polling booths." He appealed to all people to come out and vote fearlessly in a free and fair and peaceful manner.

When asked if BPF will join any alliance post-poll, Mohilary said, "We will not join the NDA or INDIA after winning the polls. We have not held discussions with any parties. We have contested elections alone and we will maintain our neutral stand." He claimed the BJP and its ally UPPL levelled a lot of allegations against BPF but all were without any basis.

"UPPL filed a lot of complaints with the EC, but none have any proof," Mohilary said. PTI TR TR SOM