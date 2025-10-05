BPF's Hagrama Mohilary sworn in as chief of Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam

Kokrajhar (Assam), Oct 5 (PTI) BPF president Hagrama Mohilary was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Sunday.

Former minister Rihon Daimary was also sworn in as the deputy CEM at a function held at the Bodoland Secretariat Field here amid inclement weather.

The BPF swept the BTC polls winning 28 of the 40 seats.

BTC is an autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region comrpising four districts - Kokrajhr, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri. Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several of his cabinet colleagues along with Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma of Tripura were present on the occasion.