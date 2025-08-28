B.Pharm degree not valid for pharmacist recruitment: Uttarakhand High Court

Nainital, Aug 28 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has ruled that only a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) is recognised as a valid educational qualification for recruitment to pharmacist positions in the state.

The court clarified that candidates holding a B.Pharm degree are not eligible to apply for the post under the current service rules.

Justice Ravindra Maithani’s bench said deciding eligibility criteria for recruitment is a matter of policy, and until the service rules are amended, only D.Pharm holders registered with the State Pharmacy Council will be considered eligible.

The court dismissed petitions, saying B.Pharm degree holders can benefit from future rule changes, if any.

Om Prakash, Vinod Kumar and Pankaj Mohan Dhyani, along with other B.Pharm degree holders, filed petitions arguing that since they held a higher qualification, they should be allowed to apply for the pharmacist position.

The petitioners also claimed that the state government had earlier assured them that B.Pharm would be recognised, but no amendment to the rules had been made so far.