BPharm student stabbed to death by girlfriend's father in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), May 28 (PTI) A final-year Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) student was stabbed to death in broad daylight here on Wednesday by the father of a girl he was in a relationship with, police said.

They said the accused was arrested within hours after the murder.

The incident took place near Samadhganj Bazaar under Sikrara police station limits here.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atish Kumar Singh said the victim Anuj Yadav (22), son of Bhola Nath Yadav from Chhitara (Jamalpur) village in Machhlishahr, was on his way to take an exam when he was attacked.

The accused, identified as Manoj Yadav from the same village, allegedly was enraged over Anuj's relationship with his daughter. He stabbed Anuj in the neck multiple times near Kurani Panchayat Bhawan on the Jaunpur-Rae Bareli highway, the ASP said.

After alerted by locals, police reached the spot and took the body into custody. They later arrested Manoj, who confessed to the crime.