BPSC exam row: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor arrested, 43 supporters detained

Patna, Jan 6 (PTI) Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who was on a fast-unto-death at Gandhi Maidan in Patna to demand the cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, was arrested early on Monday, police said.

According to a senior police officer, Kishor and his supporters were removed from the protest site as the demonstration was being held near a restricted area, making it "illegal." Kishor was arrested on the fifth day of his protest over an alleged question paper leak in the December 13 examination conducted by Bihar PSC.

According to Jan Suraaj party's supporters, police took Kishor to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination. They also alleged that security personnel manhandled and slapped Kishor while taking him into custody.

Talking to PTI, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said, "Yes, Kishor and his supporters, who were on a dharna at Gandhi Maidan, were arrested by police on Monday morning. They will be produced before a court." The DM said their demonstration was "illegal" as they were holding it near the restricted site.

"Despite repeated requests by the officials, they did not leave the place. They had also been served a notice by the district administration to shift their dharna to Gardani Bagh, the dedicated place for holding protests," the DM said.

Regarding allegations of manhandling, the DM said, "Kishor was not manhandled by security personnel. Police only removed supporters who tried to prevent his arrest." Later, the DM told reporters that 43 supporters of Kishor were detained during the operation, and 15 vehicles, including three tractors, were seized. "Of the 43 detained persons, the identities of 30 have been verified. It was found that not a single person among them is a student or BPSC aspirant," Singh claimed.

He further clarified, "Some detainees claimed to be students, which is being examined. Additionally, only five of the detainees are from Patna, while four are from outside Bihar." Singh emphasised that the matter is now before the Supreme Court, stating, "Those with grievances regarding the exam can present their views before the apex court." A petition seeking the cancellation of the December 13 BPSC prelims and action against officials accused of using force against the aspirants during protests was recently filed in the Supreme Court.

Patna Police had registered a case against Kishor for holding the fast-unto-death at Gandhi Maidan's restricted site, another official said.

Immediately after his arrest, the poll strategist-turned-politician was taken to Patna AIIMS for a medical check-up.

"Initially, he did not allow officials to get his medical examination done at AIIMS. Finally, he agreed and his check-up was done at a medical facility near Fatuha", the official added.

In a statement, the district administration said the "health condition of Kishor is absolutely fine".

When Kishor was being taken out from AIIMS in an ambulance, his supporters tried to block the road outside the facility.

"Mild force was used to disperse Kishor's supporters who gathered outside AIIMS and tried to disrupt traffic movement", a senior police officer said.

Kishor launched his fast-unto-death agitation on January 2 in support of the civil service aspirants who have been demanding the cancellation of the BPSC examination held on December 13 last year.

The BPSC later ordered a retest for select candidates, held on January 4 at 22 centers in Patna. Of 12,012 candidates eligible for the retest, 8,111 downloaded their admit cards, and 5,943 appeared for the examination. PTI PKD BDC MNB