BPSC exam row: Tutors 'Khan Sir', 'Guru Rahman' join protesters in Patna

Patna, Feb 17 (PTI) Protests over the demand for the cancellation of the 70th combined competitive examination (CCE) of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) held in December last year, further intensified on Monday with popular educators like Khan Sir and Motiur Rahman Khan known as Guru Rahman, joining the protesters in Patna.

Khan Sir and Guru Rahman along with BPSC protesters took out a rally from Mullsllahpur to Gardani Bagh in the state capital.

Hundreds of protestors, carrying placards, demanded the cancellation of the exam.

The CCE conducted by the BPSC on December 13, 2024, has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak.

Even as the government had dismissed the allegation, a fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at a centre in Patna. Results of the 70th CCE of the BPSC held at 911 centres across the state on December 13, 2024, and 22 centres in Patna on January 4, 2025, were declared on January 23.

Talking to reporters, Khan Sir, said, "Protesting BPSC aspirants want re-exam. The CCE conducted by the BPSC should be cancelled immediately. The BPSC used the 'normalisation of marks' process in the exam, which is unacceptable. We have given all evidence before the Patna High Court." A bunch of petitions seeking cancellation of BPSC's CCE held on December 13 have already been filed before the Patna HC.

Normalisation is a process through which marks obtained in exams in two or more shifts are equalised using a statistical formula. Finally, a candidate is given a percentage score based on marks obtained.

"We have evidence that question papers of the CCE exam were changed following the instruction of a senior official, especially in Khagaria and Bhagalpur," Khan said.

"How question papers were stolen from the treasury in Nawada and Gaya? I will fight for the cause of students and it will continue till the December 13 examination is not cancelled. More students will join the protest tomorrow," Khan added.

No one is allowing aspirants to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he claimed.

"We request the state government to order a re-examination. It will be good for the state government since the assembly polls will be held by the end of this year in Bihar," he said.

Since there is a double engine government in the state, the protesters also seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benefit of students, said Khan.

"I am holding Shrimad Bhagawad Geeta in my hand. The almighty is with us," he said.