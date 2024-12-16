BPSC orders re-exam at Patna centre which saw protests

Patna, Dec 16 (PTI) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday ordered re-examination for nearly 6,500 candidates who last week wrote a competitive test at a centre in Patna, where protests had erupted over an alleged question paper leak.

One official on duty at the examination centre also died of heart attack during the ruckus created by a section of the candidates on December 13.

BPSC Chairman Ravi Manubhai Parmar, while making the announcement, also made it clear that re-examination was being ordered only for those who had appeared at Bapu Pariksha Parisar, which was one of the more than 900 centres across the state where examinations were held on December 13.

The BPSC conducted the Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) on that day. Nearly 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held for hiring people in Group A and B posts.

"We are cancelling the exams for Bapu Pariksha Parisar. Fresh dates will be announced for the nearly 6,500 candidates in due course," the chairman told reporters here.

He also said that all those who are found to have been involved in disrupting the exams shall be debarred by the Commission from appearing in any test in future.

"So far, 30-40 such people have been identified and the police are at work to identify more," he said.

The announcement came a day after the district administration submitted a strongly worded report of inquiry before the Commission, blaming the ruckus on a group of "anti-social elements posing as examinees..... hell-bent upon causing some disruption which could lead to cancellation" of the exams.

The report, which took a grim view of the death of an official on duty at the exam centre, who suffered a heart attack but could not be taken to hospital in time because of the protests, also called for slapping of murder charges on those found guilty of unruly behaviour.

The BPSC Chairman said, "Examinations were held in a free and fair manner in more than 900 centres, where close to five lakh candidates appeared on December 13." "The BPSC's CCE 70th preliminary examination was held in a single shift from noon to 2 pm. The examination was held in 912 centres across the state, and of those, free and fair exams were held in 911 centres," he said.

However, CCTV footage of Bapu Pariksha Parisar has revealed that some of the candidates snatched question papers from the invigilators and stormed out of the examination hall screaming that the paper had been leaked, he said.

“Snatching question papers from invigilators and showing those to outsiders are tantamount to looting public property. Police action will be initiated against these persons who seem to have acted as a part of a conspiracy," he said.

The police have so far registered two FIRs in this connection, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said on Sunday. PTI PKD NAC NN