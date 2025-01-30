BPSC row: Police disperse protesters in Patna; two FIRs registered against 350 protesting aspirants

Patna, Jan 30 (PTI) Protesting BPSC candidates on Thursday tried to stage a demonstration in front of the commission's office here, only to be dispersed by police who told them that "no gathering was allowed in the restricted area." The aspiring candidates had gathered demanding cancellation of the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, held across the state on December 13.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said "there was no lathi-charge on the protesters, but they have been booked for disrupting road traffic in the area," which is close to the police headquarters, Raj Bhawan, and the Chief Minister's residence.

"We have identified those who were behind the protest and instigated BPSC aspirants to gather near the commission's office and disrupted movement of traffic on Bailey Road. All protesters were removed by security personnel," he added.

Police have arrested four persons on charges of instigating protesters and detained 30 others who were involved in creating ruckus in the restricted area.

"More people will be arrested on the basis of CCTV footage, which are being analysed", the Patna DM told PTI.

Out of the four arrested, one is Patna-based tutor Ramanshu Mishra. Police have filed two separate FIRs against 350 protesters at the Sachiwalaya and Kotwali police stations. All four arrested, who are named in the FIRs, will be presented before the court on Friday, the DM said.

"Majority of the protesters were brought from outside the state capital, and some of them came from other states as well," the DM claimed. He said out of the total 30 detained people, 26 are not residents of Patna.

"They wanted to proceed towards the BPSC office, which police and administration officials did not allow. Despite repeated requests by security personnel, they refused to vacate the road. It is a restricted area and not a place where protests are allowed", the DM added.

Meanwhile, the Patna High court is set to hear a petition seeking cancellation of the December 13 exam on Friday.