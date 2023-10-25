BPSC says teachers' recruitment exam results 'conditional', BJP calls it 'scam'

Patna, Oct 25 (PTI) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday announced that the recently-declared Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) results are "conditional'' and subject to a rigorous multi-layer filtering process to eliminate ineligible candidates.

Advertisment

Chairman of the commission, Atul Prasad, on Wednesday, said, on X, formerly Twitter: "If required, the Commission may declare more supplementary results. The Commission is conducting a multi-layer filtering of the Bihar TRE result to weed out undeserving candidates and therefore, all announced results are conditional. If posts remain vacant due to this filtering, they will be filled through one or more supplementary results." Later in the day, the Commission released cut-off marks and a list of disqualified candidates for all classes. The BPSC TRE results for different papers have been recently announced along with district-wise allocation lists.

A large number of teacher aspirants gathered outside the BPSC office in the state capital on Wednesday. Some of them alleged large-scale discrepancies in the recruitment process of teachers for various classes. Security forces were also deployed in the area to check any untoward incident.

Commenting on alleged discrepancies in the recruitment process of teachers by the BPSC, Raju Singh, convener of TET Primary Teachers' Association told PTI, "BPSC recruitment process of teachers is faulty... the state government is simply playing with the lives of teaching aspirants.

Advertisment

"A large number of teaching aspirants from other states have been recruited in this drive. Besides, contractual teachers, who are already teaching in government schools for the last several years, have also been recruited. The government has already announced that contractual teachers will soon get government employee status,” he said.

Singh also alleged that teaching aspirants protesting outside the BPSC office against discrepancies in the results were lathi-charged by the police.

However, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra dismissed the allegation, saying, "Security forces were deployed to maintain peace but no force was used against them." The written examination was conducted from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 am to noon and from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm across the state.

Advertisment

The final answer key was released on October 15. This recruitment drive was for 1,70,461 vacancies of teachers in Bihar.

Commenting on the alleged discrepancies, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary told reporters, "It's a recruitment scam by the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. Surprisingly, teachers (contractual) who are already teaching in government schools have also been recruited in the current recruitment drive.

"The state government is simply misleading job aspirants and is playing with their lives. We also condemn the incident of lathi-charge on job aspirants today," he added.

Advertisment

Further, commenting on JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar calling Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a "time bomb that would tear down the BJP's 2024 game plan", Choudhary demanded action against Neeraj Kumar.

"It's strange that his own party JD(U) has projected Nitish Kumar as a "suicide bomber''. The CM must issue an official statement over such comments," he told reporters.

However, Neeraj Kumar was not available for his comments. PTI PKD ACD