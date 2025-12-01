Brace for another spell of chilly weather condition in Jharkhand from Dec 3

Ranchi, Dec 1 (PTI) Jharkhand is set for another spell of cold-wave-like conditions from December 3 as the minimum temperature is likely to drop by four degrees Celsius from the existing, an IMD official said on Monday.

Jharkhand has been experiencing partial relief from cold weather conditions for the past couple of days due to a western disturbance in the Himalayan region, easterly wind and cloudiness under residual impact of cyclonic system 'Ditwah', the official said.

Most parts of the state recorded a minimum temperature above 10 degrees Celsius on Monday.

State's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 10.3 degree Celsius in Gumla, while Baharagora in East Singhbhum registered the highest minimum at 15.6 degrees Celsius, according to the daily weather bulletin released on Monday.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, recorded the minimum at 13.4 degree Celsius, 1.8 notches above the normal. Ranchi's minimum temperature is likely to slip by five degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours.

Daltonganj registered the minimum at 11.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 13.8 degrees Celsius at Jamshedpur.

"Minimum temperature increased in Jharkhand due to various reasons, including western disturbance in the Himalayan region, easterly wind and residual impact of cyclone 'Ditwah'. The weather is likely to be clear during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the inflow of northwesterly wind will trigger drop in mercury in the state," deputy director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, told PTI.

He said a gradual fall in minimum temperature by two to three degree Celsius over the north-west part and no large change over the rest part of the state in the next 24 hours.

"Thereafter, a gradual fall in minimum temperature by three to four degree Celsius during subsequent four days over Jharkhand," he said. PTI SAN SAN RG