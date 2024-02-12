Brahmapuram fire: Kerala CM distributes incentives to civil defence volunteers

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday distributed incentives to 387 civil defence volunteers who played a key role in containing the huge fire that broke out at a waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram in Kochi last year.

The chief minister handed over a cheque for Rs 6.48 lakh to K Padmakumar, Director of Fire and Rescue Services and Civil Defence and Home Guard, to be distributed among the volunteers.

The brief function was held at Vijayan's chamber in the assembly complex here, a CMO statement said.

The Civil Defence volunteers worked round the clock along with fire and rescue personnel to douse the fire completely, it said.

An assistance of Rs 1,000 per day was granted to each of them for the days they had engaged in fire fighting, it added.

The volunteers worked with complete sincerity and dedication on the mission to put out the massive fire which lasted for 11 days in March 2023, the statement said. PTI LGK SDP KH