Brahmaputra Board drafts master plans to tackle floods, erosion in northeast

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The Brahmaputra Board is drawing up and updating master plans for 15 river sub-basins across the northeast using "state-of-the-art" technology to come up with long-term solutions for the region's chronic flood and erosion challenges, officials said.

In June this year, devastating floods and landslides battered northeast India, leaving lakhs affected across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur.

Record-breaking rainfall breached embankments and triggered flash floods. Silchar in Assam received 415.8 mm of rainfall in a day and Mizoram alone witnessed more than 600 landslides, according to media reports.

"The Board has been actively engaged in preparing Master Plans, developing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for multipurpose projects, monitoring Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) schemes, and executing anti-erosion, flood control and drainage development works," a senior official said.

The official underlined the need for "a comprehensive and integrated approach involving basin states and stakeholders" to find long-term solutions.

The sub-basins currently under focus include rivers such as Dikhow and Jhanji (Nagaland and Assam), Dikrong (Arunachal Pradesh and Assam), Kolodyne and Tuichang (Mizoram), and 10 rivers across Meghalaya, including Kynshi, Umngot and Simsang.

Officials said the master plans are being designed to mitigate floods and erosion while promoting holistic water resources management. To this end, the Board has launched consultations with basin states, issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and invited stakeholder inputs at every stage.

A special committee with representatives from state governments, the Central Water Commission (CWC), North East Space Application Centre (NESAC), Survey of India, Geological Survey of India (GSI) and academic institutions is steering the process.

Beyond these 15 sub-basins, future master plans have also been proposed for major rivers such as Sankosh-Raidak, Teesta, Ganol, Jinjiram, Umtru, Kopili, Kollong, Dhansiri (North), Tangani, Noanadi, Nanoi, Barnadi, Feni, Muhuri and Gumti. Draft RFPs for these have already been prepared.

The High Powered Review Board (HPRB) has directed the Brahmaputra Board to prioritise advanced DPRs and closely monitor their implementation in collaboration with the states.

"The Board should strengthen its institutional and technical capabilities to provide high-quality support to states," the HPRB has advised, according to official documents.

It has also encouraged the Board to undertake strategic pilot projects showcasing innovations in nature-based solutions, traditional water management practices, springshed and watershed development, drainage, irrigation, urban flood management and data systems.

"The Brahmaputra Board is working to evolve into a knowledge-based River Basin Organisation capable of delivering the best technical solutions to basin states," an official said.

He said the Board will continue scientific studies, capacity-building and stakeholder engagement in parallel.

Officials stressed that state governments must keep implementing anti-erosion and flood protection works under the Jal Shakti Ministry's FMBAP, while seeking the Board's assistance for integrated DPRs wherever required. PTI UZM DIV DIV