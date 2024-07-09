Brahmaputra, tributaries below red mark in most places: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Brahmaputra and its tributaries were flowing below the danger levels in most places, even as the overall flood situation in the state improved marginally with the number of people reeling under the deluge in 27 districts decreasing to around 18.80 lakh.

An Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA) release on Tuesday said 18,80,783 people in 91 revenue circles and 3,154 villages in 27 districts of the state were reeling under the deluge.

Sarma, in a post on X, said, "Good News - The water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is below the danger level in most places." In a few places, it is still flowing above the danger level but showing a falling trend, he added.

Flooding has been reported from urban areas of Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh districts, it added.

The toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm rose to 85 with six more deaths reported on Monday.

Altogether 48,124 displaced people are taking shelter in 245 relief camps.

The release said NDRF teams have been deployed at Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh and Jorhat for rescue and relief operations.

SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, police forces and AAPDA Mitra volunteers of ASDMA have been helping the district administrations in flood and storm-affected areas, it added.

As per morning water level observed at Central Water Commission website at 9 am, the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur), Guwahati (Kamrup) and Dhubri (Dhubri).

Other rivers flowing over the red mark are Burhidihing at Chenimari (Dibrugarh), Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar), Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon) and Kushiyara at Karimganj, the ASDMA release said.

The state had received an average rainfall of 6.3 mm on Monday, as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) information.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, at Borjhar has issued ‘watch’ notification for very likely thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rain at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

Damage to infrastructure, including embankments, roads and bridges, has been reported from different parts of the state.