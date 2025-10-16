Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival in Assam postponed in honour of Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) The 10th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) has been postponed as Assam is mourning the loss of its cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the organisers said on Thursday.

The festival, which was scheduled to be held between December 4 and 7, will be organised sometime in 2026.

Garg's death is not just a loss for Assam, but for every individual who found their rhythm and identity through his art, Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika said.

"Zubeen Garg, a musician, filmmaker and humanitarian whose voice and vision defined generations, was not just an artist; he was an emotion that united people across the Northeast and beyond.

''As a festival rooted in this land and its people, it doesn’t feel right to celebrate when the heart of our culture is in mourning. This year, we pause to remember, to reflect and to honour him,” she said.

The decision was made after careful consideration and discussions with the festival’s internal stakeholders, advisors and core team, all of whom share the grief of losing Zubeen, Hazarika said.

“We are deeply grateful to our filmmakers, partners, and audience for their understanding and continued support for BVFF which celebrates creativity, community, and the stories that bring us together,'' the Festival's Creative Director Pallavi Chumki Barua said.

"While this year is a time for pause, we look ahead to returning stronger, with the same passion for meaningful cinema and cultural exchange," she said.

The 10th edition of BVFF was meant to be a milestone year, but right now, it is a time for reflection, the Festival's Technical Director Samujjal Kashyap said.

For filmmakers who have submitted their work for BVFF, the festival team promised full refunds for all entries, the organisers said.

Garg, 52, died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. The Assam government, however, formed an SIT that is investigating the circumstances that led to his death. PTI DG NN