Brahmin community in MP up in arms over IAS officer's controversial remark

Bhopal, Nov 26 (PTI) The Brahmin community on Wednesday protested against IAS officer Santosh Verma, newly appointed state president of the Madhya Pradesh Anusuchit Jati and Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh, over a controversial remark purportedly made by him.

Protests were staged in Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Burhanpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Raisen and other places and his effigies were burnt. Protesters demanded his dismissal from service and the registration of a First Information Report against him.

At a public meeting here on November 23, Verma purportedly said that "reservations should continue until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son, or (she) has a relationship with him." In Gwalior, a large number of lawyers and members of the Brahmin community, led by senior lawyer Anil Mishra, reached the Superintendent of Police's office and demanded the registration of an FIR against Verma. SP Dharmveer Singh assured them that the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

Mishra warned of a larger protest if an FIR was not registered within three days.

On Tuesday, an effigy of the IAS officer was burnt in Rajgarh district. Members of the All India Brahmin Samaj also protested against him in front of the MP Nagar police station.

Efforts to contact Verma turned out to be futile.