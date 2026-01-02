Brahmins neglected in ticket distribution in Jalna, claims community outfit

Jalna, Jan 2 (PTI) A Brahmin outfit on Friday said no political party had given tickets to members of the community for the January 15 Jalna civic polls.

The BJP has neglected the community, said Suresh Mule, state president of the Bhaubhashik Brahmin Samaj.

"BJP leaders assume the Brahmin community is permanently tied to the party and will not vote for any other party. But now the community will have to think seriously about what steps to take," he said.

Of the 2.45 lakh voters in Jalna, some 32000 are Brahmins, Mule added.

Former city BJP president Siddhivinayak Mule, a Brahmin himself, said the party does not take decisions on community considerations.

The BJP believes in fielding competent candidates, he asserted.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Deepak Rannaware said no Brahmin candidate approached his party seeking a ticket.

Rannaware, coordinator of Samast Brahmin Samaj Sangharsh Samiti, pointed out that Shiv Sena and Congress have also not fielded candidates from the community.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, are contesting Jalna elections independently. The BJP and Shiv Sena have fielded 65 candidates each, while the NCP is contesting 55 seats. PTI COR BNM