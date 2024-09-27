BrahMos Aerospace to reserve vacancies for ex-Agniveers

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace which manufactures BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles has decided to reserve vacancies for former Agniveers, including in the technical, administrative and security wings of the company.

The BrahMos Aerospace became the first leading company in the defence sector to announce reserving vacancies for Agniveers in a range of verticals.

An office order by the company said at least 15 per cent of vacancies in technical and general administration will be reserved for the Agniveers.

It further said 50 per cent of the vacancies in administrative and security roles, including in outsourced functions, will be reserved for them.

BrahMos is encouraging its more than 200 industry partners to reserve 15 per cent of their workforce for Agniveers in roles tied to BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) requirements, the office order said.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

"In consonance with the Government of India's Agnipath Scheme, BrahMos Aerospace announces its new policy guidelines to provide reservation to the Agniveers who, after serving in the Indian armed forces for a tenure of four years, can become a valuable asset for our cutting-edge defence organisation working towards nation-building," the company said on 'X'.

It said the "Agniveers, with their rigorous, time-bound training in military tactics, technical proficiency, discipline and quick adaptability, will be the backbone of India's growing defence and industrial sectors." "As India continues its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the contribution of #Agniveers in industries like ours will be pivotal in shaping the country's future," it said.

BrahMos Aerospace said it strongly believes that Agniveers will not only fill the skill gap at the grassroots level for the Indian defence industries but also provide a dedicated workforce that places the nation and the organisation at the forefront.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have been targeting the government over the scheme, wondering what will happen to the 75 per cent of the Agniveers after their four-year tenure ends.

Various central government agencies and departments have already announced plans to recruit former Agniveers.