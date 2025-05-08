BrahMos missile factory to be inaugurated in Lucknow on May 11

Lucknow: A BrahMos missile manufacturing unit built with an investment of Rs 300 crore will be inaugurated in Lucknow on May 11, an official said on Thursday.

According to a government statement, the plant was completed under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor within 3.5 years.

The announcement comes as India is locked in an armed struggle with Pakistan, with heavy shelling from both sides across the Line of Control, and several terror camps in Pakistan destroyed.

Shrihari Pratap Shahi, the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), said the state provided 80 hectares of land free of cost in December 2021 for the factory.

The unit is set to employ around 500 engineers and technicians, along with thousands of skilled, semi-skilled, and general workers as indirect recruits.

The BrahMos missile is a product of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia.

In addition, Uttar Pradesh is developing as a key centre for defence manufacturing and has allocated 117.35 hectares of land to 12 other defence companies under the Defence Corridor initiative.

Collectively, these defence projects are projected to create over 3,000 jobs in the region, the statement said.