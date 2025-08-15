BrahMos missiles, drones made in Lucknow proved power of 'swadeshi' technology globally: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said BrahMos missiles and drones, used in Operation Sindoor and made in Lucknow under the country's 'Made in India' initiative proves the power of 'swadeshi' technology on a global scale.

The chief minister greeted citizens on the occasion of 79th Independence Day and unfurled the national flag at the UP Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow.

While addressing a gathering outside the UP Legislative Assembly, Adityanath hailed the success of Operation Sindoor.

"Recently, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, through Operation Sindoor, the country has seen the successful implementation of Bharat's 'saamarth' (strength) and 'shakti' (power)," Yogi Adityanath said.

Operation Sindoor was launched 100 days ago by the Indian armed forces to destroy multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"On this occasion, I salute all those brave jawans, who despite adverse circumstances routed the enemy, and secured the unity and integrity of India," he added.

Hailing the valour of the armed forces, Adityanath said, "When our soldiers are alert at borders... give their 100 per cent contribution, we are able to sleep peacefully and our country is able to see the golden dreams on which a strong India is being built today." Highlighting the strength of the country's swadeshi model, he said, "The missiles and drones used in Operation Sindoor not only proved India's defence capabilities but also demonstrated the power of swadeshi technology on a global scale." "BrahMos missiles and Made in India drones manufactured in Lucknow have established India's capabilities globally," he reiterated.

Adityanath also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on this occasion and hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Lucknow.

"India's independence is the result of the unwavering sacrifices and struggles of Mahatma Gandhi and countless revolutionaries who united the country from North to South and East to West in the fight for freedom." "Independence Day is not merely a celebration but also an occasion to awaken national consciousness and renew our commitment to duty," the CM said.

"India, under PM Modi's leadership, is advancing rapidly towards the vision of Viksit Bharat," he said. "The Constitution, now in its Amrit Kaal, has played a crucial role in upholding social justice, fraternity, and equality, binding the nation together through both favorable and challenging times." He also underlined Uttar Pradesh's efforts to boost local industry through the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative by branding, modern design, technology, and packaging to connect local products with markets not only in India but across the world, thus giving new momentum to the PM's 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

The CM urged that adopting swadeshi as a way of life should become a national resolution on Independence Day.

This day is a moment to express gratitude to the martyrs and draw inspiration for building a self-reliant India, Adityanath said, adding that every Uttar Pradesh resident must remain dedicated to their duties and work towards realizing the dream of a developed nation.

The UP CM said that the sacrifices of countless revolutionaries, freedom fighters, and brave soldiers freed the country from centuries of slavery.

He bowed to Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and other known and unknown martyrs.

Re-emphasising Modi's resolution for Viksit Bharat by the centenary of India's independence in 2047, he said, "If every citizen fulfils their duties, this goal will be achieved sooner, and India will emerge as the world's greatest power by 2047." Referring to India's development journey over the past decade, Adityanath said, "In 2014, India was the world's 11th largest economy, and it has now become the 4th largest economy." He also presented a detailed account of Uttar Pradesh's achievements over the past eight years.

Adityanath added, "Before 2017, the state was plagued by lawlessness, riots, and insecurity. Women, traders, and common citizens were not safe. But, in the past eight years, UP has introduced a new model of security." "The state is now riot-free and a symbol of good governance. Economically, UP's GSDP has risen from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 32 lakh crore, and per capita income has increased from Rs 43,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh." "The state received investment proposals worth Rs 45 lakh crore, out of which Rs 15 lakh crore worth of investments have been implemented on the ground, providing jobs to lakhs of youth. In the past eight years, 8.3 lakh youth have received government jobs and 1.62 crore youth have been employed in the MSME sector," he added.

A cultural programme was organised by the Department of Culture. Over 180 artists from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, and Gujarat gave spectacular performances symbolizing the unity and cultural diversity of the nation.

From Hazratganj to Vidhan Sabha, the area was draped in the tricolour. People could be seen carrying flags and enthusiastically celebrating Independence Day. PTI NAV NB