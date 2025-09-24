‘Brahmotsavams’ begins with grand garuda flag hoisting ceremony in Tirumala

Tirupati, Sep 24 (PTI) The nine-day annual 'Brahmotsavams' in Tirumala began with the grand ceremonial hoisting of the sacred garuda flag atop the temple pole on Wednesday evening.

Traditionally called ‘Dhwjarohanam’, the primary purpose behind this celestial flag hoisting ceremony, bearing the image of Garudalwar - the favourite carrier of Sri Maha Vishnu (Venkateswara) - is to invite the deities of all the 14 worlds and other celestial beings to participate in the ‘Brahmotsavam’ festivities, said an official press release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

“The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala started off on a spectacular religious note with the grand ceremonial sacred Garuda flag hoisting ceremony atop the temple pole on Wednesday evening,” said the release.

The significance of ‘Dhwjarohanam’ included Vedic chants by priests, praising the flag as a beacon of purity and prosperity for all.

The sacred religious event took place in the auspicious ‘Meena Lagnam’ between 5:43 pm and 6:15 pm today.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented silken raiments to Sri Venkateswara Swamy on the behalf of the state government, commemorating ‘Brahmotsavams’, said a release from the CM's office. PTI STH ROH