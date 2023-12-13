Braille maps and signs installed at Indore railway station, shopping malls

Indore, Dec 13 (PTI) Braille maps and signs were installed at the local railway station and a few shopping malls here on Wednesday as part of a campaign to make the city's public places accessible to the visually impaired.

The initiative has been launched by Young Indians, a group of young industrialists associated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Naina Navalani, chairperson of the accessibility vertical of Young Indians' Indore unit, said Braille maps and indicators have already been installed at the Khajrana Ganesh temple and Vaishnav Dham temple in the city.

"Braille menu cards have been provided at 14 restaurants," she added.

Kashmira Ansari (16), a visually impaired student, said the installation of Braille maps and signs at public places will help many people like her.

Lift buttons in multi-storey buildings should also have Braille inscriptions, she said. PTI HWP ADU KRK