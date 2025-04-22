Brain activity during lucid, vivid dreaming suggests consciousness can arise in sleep: Study

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Researchers have found brain activity unique to lucid dreaming -- in which one is aware they are dreaming while still in the dream -- suggesting that a conscious experience can arise from within sleep, they said.

Linked to REM, or rapid eye movement, sleep, a lucid dream can feel intensely vivid and real, often accompanied by a degree of control over how the dream unfolds.

The international team of researchers, led by those at Radboud University Medical Center, The Netherlands, collected data from multiple sleep labs to create the largest sample size for a study of this kind, they said.

Findings, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, "open the door to a deeper understanding of lucid dreaming as an intricate state of consciousness by pointing to the possibility that conscious experience can arise from within sleep itself," lead author Cagatay Demirel, Radboud University Medical Center, said.

"This work offers a perspective that could challenge the traditional binary view of sleep and wakefulness in future research," Demirel said.

While lucid dreaming is studied to understand the basis of consciousness -- or how the brain creates the feeling of 'being' -- the phenomenon is also studied for its therapeutic effects in treating depression, anxiety and nightmare disorder.

However, progress in understanding consciousness is hindered by small sample sizes and diverse electroencephalogram setups, which measure electrical activity in the brain, the team said.

For this study, the researchers compared brain activity during lucid dreaming, REM sleep (when lucid dreaming was not going on) and while being awake.

The team found brain activity distinct to lucid dreaming, such as a reduced intensity of gamma waves -- which helps consolidate memory while sleeping.

The study also found reduced levels of 'beta activity' -- which is related to alertness and usually falls during sleep -- in the brain's central and parietal areas. These regions process sensory information such as touch, temperature and pressure.

The study's findings reflect a shift in which brain regions get activated and how brain regions communicate while one experiences a lucid dream, the researchers said.

The changes in brain activity could be linked to those in perception, memory processing, self-awareness, and cognitive control, they added.

"(The study's) results suggest that distinct source-level power and connectivity patterns characterise the dynamic neural processes underlying (lucid dreaming), including shifts in network communication and regional activation that may underlie the specific changes in perception, memory processing, self-awareness, and cognitive control," the authors wrote. PTI KRS RHL