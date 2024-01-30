'Brain dead' INDIA bloc 'is bound to meet its natural death soon': BJP

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday derided the INDIA bloc as "brain dead", saying it was an "unnatural alliance" and is "bound to meet its natural death soon".

Advertisment

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it is in the nature of the Congress to pick fights with other parties, comments which came in the wake of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruling out any alliance with the main opposition party and the Janata Dal (United) dumping the bloc for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We always maintained that this alliance was only for photo-shoot. It was an unnatural alliance. It is now brain dead and is bound to meet its natural death soon," he told reporters.

The Congress, the biggest party in the INDIA bloc, has been at the receiving end of jibes from some different regional parties in the alliance. PTI KR AS AS