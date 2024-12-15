Brain dead man's organs airlifted to Jaipur, Jodhpur to save 8 lives

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Vital organs of a brain-dead man which were airlifted from Jhalawar to Jaipur and Jodhpur on Sunday were transplanted successfully to eight patients, an official said.

Advertisment

The organs were transported by a helicopter for the first time for transplant surgeries in Jaipur and Jodhpur, he said.

According to an official statement, this was the first occasion in the state when eight organs of a single 'brain dead' person were transplanted. It was also the first instance where lungs and heart of a person were given to the same patient.

Also, for the first time in the state, lungs were transplanted.

Advertisment

According to Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar, Vishnu Prasad, 33, was admitted to Jhalawar Medical College on December 11 after being seriously injured.

Dr Ramsevak Yogi, a neurosurgeon at Jhalawar Medical College, said Prasad was declared brain-dead by a medical committee on December 12.

His family agreed to donate Vishnu's organs (both kidneys, liver, heart, lungs and both corneas), he said.

Advertisment

Vishnu Prasad, a native of Manpura pipaji of Jhalawar, was injured in a scuffle on December 10.

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital Superintendent Dr Deepak Maheshwari said one kidney, two lungs and the heart were transplanted to patients in Jaipur, while another kidney and the liver were sent to AIIMS-Jodhpur.

The helicopter carrying the organs landed at SMS Medical College in Jaipur, from where a green corridor was created to transport the organs to SMS Hospital.

Advertisment

The helicopter then refuelled and flew to Jodhpur. PTI AG VN VN