Brain-dead woman's organs give new lease of life to six patients

Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman declared brain-dead in Maharashtra's Thane, gave a new lease of life to as many as six patients, who were in need of various organs in neighbouring Mumbai and far-off Gurugram.

The woman, a homemaker, suffered a medical crisis on December 19 and was declared brain-dead at the Shree Mahavir Jain Hospital in Thane city. Although her family was grief-stricken by the loss, the members decided to donate her vital organs.

After the family's permission and other formalities, doctors at the hospital worked through the night on December 25 and retrieved her heart, lungs, pancreas and other organs for donation.

A green corridor was set up and the organs were transported to four Mumbai hospitals and one in Gurugram for patients undergoing treatment there. One organ was donated at the same Thane hospital where she was declared dead. The organs were later successfully transplanted, doctors said.

"This is perhaps the first time in the history of Thane district that six organs from a single donor were retrieved to save as many lives," an official of the hospital said.

Touched by the family's gesture, Mahavir Jain Trust, which runs the hospital, decided to financially help the deceased woman's nine-year-old daughter by donating Rs 1 lakh, while the hospital also provided another Rs 1 lakh. PTI COR NP