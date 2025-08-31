Brain-dead youth's organs save three lives in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth, who was declared brain dead after a road accident in Jaipur, has given new lease of life to three individuals through organ donation, officials said on Sunday.

Rohan Sharma, a resident of Govindgarh tehsil in Jaipur district, was admitted to the ICU of Sawai Man Singh Hospital on August 24 after sustaining critical injuries in the road accident on Sikar Road.

Despite efforts by the doctors, Rohan's condition deteriorated before he was declared brain dead on August 30, officials said.

Following counselling by a medical team and former MLA Ramlal Sharma, Rohan's father Ashok Sharma and other family members took the decision to donate his organs.

Accordingly, Rohan's two kidneys and liver were donated, providing fresh lease of life to three patients in need.

The principal of SMS Medical College, Dr Deepak Maheshwari, confirmed that the organ retrieval and transplant procedures were successfully carried out at the SMS Hospital.

Dr Manish Agarwal, the nodal officer for the hospital's organ transplant programme, said the entire process was facilitated through coordinated efforts of the medical team. PTI SDA ARI