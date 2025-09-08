Brain fever claims one more life in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 8 (PTI) One more person succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, in Kerala on Monday, taking the total toll since August to five in the state.

A 54-year-old woman, hailing from Vandoor in this district, was the latest victim of the infection.

The deceased had been undergoing treatment at the government Medical College Hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode district, health officials said.

On Saturday, a 45-year-old man, a native of Sultan Bathery in Wayanad, died.

Three people have died due to amoebic brain fever in the state in August.

Several people are still under treatment at the medical college in Kozhikode with the symptoms of the disease, the officials added.

In view of the situation, the Kerala Health Department recently issued special guidelines for the treatment of amoebic meningoencephalitis, the rare brain infection caused by free-living amoeba in contaminated waters.

According to health officials, amoebic meningoencephalitis is primarily contracted through swimming or bathing in contaminated water. A total of 42 cases have been reported across Kerala this year, they added. PTI COR LGK ROH