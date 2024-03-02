Brajesh Mehrotra made chief secretary of Bihar

Patna, Mar 2 (PTI)The Bihar government on Saturday appointed senior IAS officer Brajesh Mehrotra as the new chief secretary, an official notification said.

Mehrotra, a 1989 batch officer, is currently the additional chief secretary of revenue and land reforms with the additional charge of general administration and parliamentary affairs, besides being the state's chief information commissioner.

According to the notification, Mehrotra will take up his new assignment on March 4.

He succeeds Amir Subhani, who is scheduled to retire in April and is speculated to be made chairman of the Bihar Public Services Commission or the state's Electricity Regulatory Authority, highly placed sources said. PTI NAC BDC