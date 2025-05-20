Brajesh Pathak renews attack on Akhilesh, says he is willing to have thesis written on SP's DNA

Lucknow: Escalating his war of words with Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday alleged that the SP's "political DNA" is rooted in appeasement and criminal patronage and dared the SP chief to respond directly rather than deflect.

In a lengthy Hindi post on social media platform X, Pathak claimed that Yadav had dodged his earlier questions on the ideological roots of the SP by sharing what he termed a "home science-style thesis" written by his social media team.

"Before posting such essays written by your team, at least read them once," Pathak said.

@yadavakhilesh जी,आपने मेरे सवाल के जवाब में अपनी टीम से लंबी चौड़ी थीसिस लिखवा दी और सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट भी कर दी। पर मेरी आपको सलाह है कि बच्चों से लिखवाई इस तरह की थीसिस को पोस्ट करने से पहले एक बार पढ़ जरूर लिया करें। उन्होंने ध्यान नहीं दिया होगा और आपने आदतन पढ़ा नहीं… — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) May 20, 2025

"You answered a political science question with a home science guide," he quipped.

Reiterating his original allegation that the SP was "born with the DNA of appeasement", Pathak accused Yadav of evading the core issue.

"If you have no answer, apologise and let the matter rest. Shifting goalposts repeatedly only exposes your discomfort," he wrote.

The BJP leader alleged that the moment questions are raised about SP's ideological roots, uncomfortable memories from its past inevitably resurface, including images of mafia dons Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, police firing on kar sevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and corruption scandals such as the Gomti Riverfront and illegal mining cases.

"Should I remind you how Atiq once claimed he mediated between you and your father? Or how even your ministers lamented the state of ambulances during your rule?" he asked.

In a pointed jibe, Pathak said he was willing to have a thesis written on the SP's DNA and have it delivered to Yadav's home.

"Keep it with you and read it from time to time. It might help you recognise your true reflection in the mirror of reality," he added.

Responding to Yadav's recent taunt that Pathak should focus on his own department (health ministry), the deputy CM invited the SP chief to attend his morning public hearings and see for himself how citizen grievances are addressed.

"I'll also take you on a tour of the ambulances from your government's era - the same ones your ministers cried about," he wrote.

The exchange is the latest in a spiralling online spat that began after the SP's official X handle posted a critical remark aimed at Pathak, prompting him to label the SP's politics as rooted in "Muslim appeasement."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later intervened, condemning the SP's "indecent language" on social media and urging it to maintain civility in public discourse.

Yadav had earlier dismissed Pathak's remarks, calling him a sycophant and alleging that those who hold no value in their own party seek attention by making inflammatory statements.

He also questioned Pathak's loyalty to the BJP, noting that he had switched from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Yadav had appealed for a politics of social justice through his proposed PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance, while urging Pathak to be "mature and courteous" and reflect on his own political standing.

On Tuesday, Pathak concluded with a pointed remark: "If you still have any doubts about the DNA of your party, feel free to ask. I'm always ready to clear your confusion."