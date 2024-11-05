Brajraj Utsav in Mathura begins with popular play 'Hamare Ram'

Mathura (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) The Brajraj Utsav, celebrating the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura, began on Tuesday with a theatrical performance of "Hamare Ram." Actor Ashutosh Rana and his team captivated the audience with this popular play.

The event was inaugurated by Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura, and Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, a minister in the state government.

Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Vice President Shailjakant Mishra was among several dignitaries who attended the event.

The 11-day Brajraj Utsav 2024, organised collaboratively by the Parishad, Tourism Department, and district administration, began with the first performance of the play based on the epic Ramayana.

The play opens with Sita's passionate cry to the Earth to swallow her, followed by her two sons, Luv and Kush, confronting Lord Ram with serious questions about their mother.

Rana's portrayal of Ravana worshipping Shiva resonated with the audience.

Besides Rana, the cast featured Rahul R Bhuchar as Lord Ram, Tarun Khanna as Lord Shiva, Harleen Kaur as Sita, and Danish Akhtar as Hanuman.

The production quality was marked with exceptional performances and impactful dialogues and featured extensive use of LED backgrounds, aweing the audience with the overall grandeur.

Film actress Hema Malini appreciated the play by calling it a "remarkable blend of art and culture on the sacred land of Lord Krishna." Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan said the Brajraj Utsav represents not only the culture of Braj but also the essence of Indian heritage as a whole. PTI COR KIS VN VN