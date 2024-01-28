Brass cannon successfully test-fired as court hears plea on restoring Vadodara temple tradition

Vadodara, Jan 28 (PTI) An old brass cannon which used to be part of the annual procession of Lord Ranchhodji in Vadodara was successfully test-fired after 28 years as part of a court order based on the temple priest's plea seeking permission for its use citing a tradition.

Advertisment

It is up to the civil court now whether the firing of the cannon, whose legacy was traced to the Gaekwad dynasty of Baroda, can be allowed during the annual Diwali procession, a tradition discontinued after 1996 due to mishap.

The cannon has not been used since then after some persons were injured when it was fired. Subsequently, the priest of Lord Ranchhodji Maharaj temple moved the court to lift the ban, said senior advocate Kaushik Bhatt, appointed as court commissioner in the case.

Traditionally, the cannon was used to salute Lord Ranchhodji, the presiding deity of the temple, during the annual procession in Diwali.

Advertisment

During the hearing, the court of senior civil judge AR Patel had directed authorities to test fire the cannon in the presence of forensic officials, police, and a senior lawyer to prove whether it was safe for use, said Bhatt.

The cannon was placed in the middle of the field at Navlakhi ground in Vadodara on Saturday, filled with ammunition, and the wick was lit by temple priest Janardan Dave using an incense stick.

The explosion was safe without any mishaps. After the test, the cannon was inspected by the FSL officer.

Bhhatt said a test report will be submitted to the court based on which an order will be passed on whether the cannon can be used again. PTI Cor KA PD NSK