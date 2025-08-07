'Brazen attack on freedom of expression': CPI-M slams ban on 25 books in J-K

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A day after the home department in Jammu and Kashmir slapped a ban on 25 books for allegedly "glorifying terrorism" and "promoting false narratives", the CPI-M on Thursday termed the decision a "brazen attack on the freedom of expression". Demanded immediate revocation of the ban, the CPI-M said in a statement, "The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposes the decision of the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir to ban 25 books. This censorship is yet another expression of authoritarianism and a brazen attack on the freedom of expression." The party accused J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of acting as a representative of the BJP-led Union government for "aggressively curtailing the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution". "Citing the pretext of aiding 'secessionism and terrorism', his administration has imposed a ban on 25 books that explore the history of Kashmir and the roots of its current issues. Among these are works by eminent authors such as A G Noorani, Anuradha Bhasin, Arundhati Roy and others," the statement said.

"The CPI(M) demands the immediate revocation of the ban on the books. Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, along with full democratic rights, must be restored without delay.

"The elected government should be empowered with full administrative authority. Only through such measures can the confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir be regained," the Left party said.

Terming ban "very painful", CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan told PTI, "India is a democratic and secular country. The ban should be opposed by democratic forces." The J-K home department on Wednesday banned the publication of 25 books, including those written by famous authors such as Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, A G Noorani, Victoria Schofield and David Devadas, for "promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism".

The books include 'Al Jihadul fil Islam' by Islamic scholar and founder of Jamaat-e-Islami, Moulana Moudadi, 'Independent Kashmir' by Australian author Christopher Snedden, 'In Search of a Future (The Story of Kasimir)' by David Devadas, 'Kashmir in Conflict (India, Pakistan and the unending War)' by Victoria Schofield, 'The Kashmir Dispute (1947-2012)' by Noorani, and 'Azadi' by Roy, among others. PTI AO ARI