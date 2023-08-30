Brazilian army commander visits Pokhran, Jodhpur

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) The Commander of the Brazilian Army General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva on Wednesday witnessed a firepower demonstration by the Indian Army as he visited Pokhran in Rajasthan.

Later, he also visited the Umaid Bhawan Palace and the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur where he witnessed the rich cultural heritage and historical values of the state, according to a statement.

"The visiting dignitary showed keen interest in 'Made In India' platforms as part of 'Aatmanirbharta'. The weapon systems executed operational manoeuvres in a combined arms firing exercise involving armour, mechanised infantry, artillery, army air defence and aviation assets at the Pokhran Field Firing Range," it said.

"General Paiva expressed his admiration for the cohesion, coordination and inter-operability and complimented the robustness of the Indian Army to operate in varied terrains and difficult conditions, across various spectrums of engagement," the statement said. PTI COR SDA ANB ANB