Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira to arrive in India on Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira will be on a four-day visit to India beginning Sunday to explore ways to strengthen bilateral strategic ties and discuss issues relating to the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vieira will co-chair the ninth India-Brazil joint commission meeting on August 27, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In the meeting, the two sides will deliberate on expanding the overall strategic partnership between the two countries, officials said.

"With Brazil holding the G20 presidency this year, the ministers will also discuss how the two countries as 'Troika' can take forth key G20 outcomes from the Indian presidency last year," the MEA said on Saturday.

The G20 troika under the Brazilian G20 presidency comprises India, Brazil and South Africa.

The annual G20 summit is scheduled to take place in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro in November.

"India and Brazil share a multi-faceted relationship rooted in shared values," the MEA said.

"The forthcoming visit of Foreign Minister Vieira will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership established in 2006 and explore new avenues of cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral arena across diverse sectors," it said in a statement.