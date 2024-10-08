Brazilian national held for attempting to enter India illegally

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A Brazilian national was arrested here for allegedly attempting to enter India without a visa and valid documents, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atish Kumar Singh said that Joaquim dos Santos Neto (37) was apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during a routine check-in in Sonouli, the border point with Nepal.

He was found in possession of a Brazilian passport but lacked any documentation for an Indian visa, Singh said.

Sonouli, located along the India-Nepal border, is a well-known transit point between the two countries.

A case has been registered against the accused and the Intelligence Bureau has been notified, Singh added.