Brazilian Prez Lula dials PM Modi, conveys solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Brazilian President Lula de Silva has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his condolences on the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support and solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

President Lula conveyed the solidarity in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"President Lula de Silva of Brazil @LulaOficial called PM @narendramodi and conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. He expressed support and solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. PM thanked President Lula for his condolences," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The two leaders "reiterated their commitment" to strengthen India-Brazil bilateral strategic partnership, Jaiswal wrote in his post.

"The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for Brazil's successful Presidency of BRICS this year," he added.

While originally founded with four members (Brazil, Russia, India and China), BRICS added South Africa in 2010.