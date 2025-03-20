Brazilian woman held for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 11.1 cr in liquid form in pouches

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) A woman from Brazil was held at Mumbai airport allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 11.1 crore, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said on Thursday.

She was held after alighting from Sao Paulo from flight AF 218 on a specific tip-off received by the Mumbai zonal unit of the DRI, the official added.

"We found seven pouches containing a viscous liquid that had been stitched to her inner clothing. The liquid was found to be cocaine after it was tested using a field kit. She confessed to carrying 1110 grams of cocaine in liquid form worth Rs 11.1 crore. She was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," he said. PTI DC BNM