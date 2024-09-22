Brazilian woman with 124 cocaine-filled capsules concealed in her body held

Mumbai, Sept 22 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered 124 cocaine-filled capsules from a Brazilian woman who had swallowed them before landing at the Mumbai International Airport, an official said on Sunday.

The value of the seized drug is estimated to be Rs 9.73 crore in the illicit market.

The woman was intercepted after she landed from Sao Paulo on Wednesday on a specific input, a DRI Mumbai zonal unit official said.

The passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in her body for smuggling into India. She was produced before a magistrate and admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital.

"She purged 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 9.73 crore in the illicit market. The substance, purported to be cocaine as per the field test report, was seized on Saturday under the provisions of the NDPS Act," the official said.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the international drug syndicate, the official added. PTI ZA NSK