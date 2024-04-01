Brazil's ambassador to India calls on Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth H da Nobrega called on Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday here and Purohit assured full support to enhance bilateral ties and explore avenues of collaboration between Brazil and Punjab.

The governor referred to the "significant transformation" in the economic landscape of India over the past decade, emphasising its emergence as an "investor-friendly destination".

In an official statement, Purohit expressed Punjab's eagerness to attract Brazilian investment and foster mutually beneficial partnership.

In response, the ambassador conveyed Brazil's keen interest in exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment in Punjab. He said Brazil has officially constituted a working group dedicated to furthering conversation and exploring concrete possibilities for collaboration in various sectors.

The ambassador outlined Brazil's interest in several key areas, including agriculture, with a focus on developing resilient crop variety, genetic material in dairy farming, cotton production, promotion of solar energy and ethanol use, as well as collaboration in higher education and research, said the statement.

Expressing enthusiasm for potential partnership, the governor emphasised Punjab's commitment to facilitating a conducive environment for investment and collaboration.

The establishment of the working group marks a significant step forward in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Brazil and Punjab, opening doors for extensive cooperation and mutual prosperity, said the governor in the statement. PTI CHS MNK MNK MNK