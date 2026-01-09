'Breach of privilege', Delhi Assembly flags Punjab Police FIR against Kapil Mishra, use of Atishi’s clip

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Friday took cognisance of an FIR registered by the Punjab Police against minister Kapil Mishra, and said strict action will be taken against the Jalandhar police commissioner.

The FIR has been registered by the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate in connection with uploading and circulating an “edited” and “doctored” video of AAP MLA Atishi in the Delhi Assembly.

Former chief minister Atishi is the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Using the clip, BJP leaders, including Law Minister Kapil Mishra, alleged on Tuesday that Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur in the Assembly during a debate on a programme organised by the Delhi government to mark the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru last November.

“This (the FIR and use of the clip) amounts to a breach of privilege, and strict action will be taken against the Jalandhar police commissioner, because the video clip is a property of the Delhi Assembly. We are taking cognisance of this matter,” Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

BJP chief whip Abhay Verma raised the matter in the Assembly on Friday, with his party MLAs demanding that the Punjab Police DGP and the Jalandhar police commissioner be summoned to the House.

The FIR is based on a video recording of the Assembly proceedings, which is the property of the House, Gupta said.

“Taking action on the video and registering an FIR against a minister is a serious issue. In this context, a clear case of breach of privilege is made out against the Jalandhar police commissioner,” he added.

“Recordings of Assembly proceedings belong exclusively to the House and to no one else; therefore, it is of utmost importance to know on what basis this case has been registered,” he said.

“The House will take cognisance of the matter and consider appropriate action against the Jalandhar police commissioner, since there has been unwarranted interference with House property,” Gupta said.

Speaker Gupta pointed out that the video clip has already been referred to the forensic science laboratory for examination following AAP MLAs’ demand.

“Since the recording belongs to the House, calling it tampered is against its dignity. Anyone found involved in this conspiracy will face strict action by the House. The House is formally taking cognisance of the matter," the speaker said.

According to an official statement by the Punjab Police, quoting a spokesperson of the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate, an FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered on the complaint of one Iqbal Singh regarding “uploading and circulating an edited and doctored video of Atishi”.

“Several social media posts containing a short video clip allegedly showing Atishi making allegedly derogatory and blasphemous remarks against (Sikh) Gurus with highly inflammatory captions have been uploaded on social media platforms,” the spokesperson said.

Investigations have been conducted scientifically, and the video clip containing Atishi's audio was downloaded from a social media platform of Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, the spokesperson added.

Mishra, who holds the tourism and culture portfolio, said in a post on X that he won’t be deterred by the Punjab Police and its FIR.

Everyone saw the video recording, and Atishi did not dare to step inside the Assembly even though she was repeatedly called to present her clarification, Mishra claimed.

Instead of probing crimes in the state, the Punjab Police is covering up the offence committed by Atishi, he alleged.

Mishra also accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of committing a bigger sin by protecting Atishi.