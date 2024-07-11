Breach of privilege motion against Maharashtra minister Uday Samant

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Thursday moved a breach of privilege motion against Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant in the legislative council for allegedly providing misleading information to the House.

During a discussion on the previous day, the minister told the House that Rs 90 crore were recovered from Roadways Solutions Pvt Ltd, but this was a false statement, claimed Parab who submitted a notice of the motion to the deputy chairperson of the Council.

"No money has actually been recovered from Roadways. The government has appointed an arbitrator, and from the past experience with such a system, the money will likely never be recovered from the company," he said.

The government had imposed a fine on the company for alleged delay in works related to concretisation of roads in Mumbai. As per Parab, the minister claimed to have recovered the amount, but it was not true. PTI ND KRK