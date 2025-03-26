Breach of privilege notice moved against Kunal Kamra in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) BJP legislator Pravin Darekar on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege motion notice against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare.

"Kunal Kamra performed a song containing personal and insulting references to deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," said Darekar, leader of the legislative council, while presenting the motion.

"Andhare supported the performance and used objectionable language, which amounts to contempt of the House," he further said.

Both Kamra and Andhare disrespected the dignity of legislative institutions through their remarks, Darekar said.

In the Maharashtra assembly, Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare submitted a breach of privilege notice against Andhare for alleging mocking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Presiding officer Sanjay Kelkar said speaker Rahul Narwekar will take a decision on the notice. PTI ND MR GK KRK