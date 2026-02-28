Break-in at Satyarthi Foundation office in Delhi's Kalkaji; FIR registered, forensic probe on

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A break-in was reported at the Kalkaji office of the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, following which an FIR has been registered, and a forensic probe launched into the alleged ransacking there, an official said on Saturday.

The NGO is linked to Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at 10.08 am. The caller was identified as Faraz Alam, admin head of the Foundation, who reported that the lock of the office had been broken.

"Soon after receiving the information, the Kalkaji SHO, along with local police staff, rushed to the spot and secured the scene of crime. During the initial inquiry, the complainant informed police that the premises had been breached.

"However, he could not immediately provide details of any stolen items, stating that a complete inventory audit would be conducted by the Foundation to ascertain any loss," a senior police officer said.

Police said visible signs of forced entry were documented at the site. The office premises were found disturbed, and certain confidential documents appeared to have been rifled through.

The Crime Team was called to the spot and carried out a detailed forensic inspection. During the examination, it lifted multiple chance prints from the scene for further biometric analysis. The samples will be matched with available records to identify possible suspects.

Investigators have also begun scrutinising CCTV footage from in and around the office premises, as well as from nearby locations, to trace the movement of suspects and establish the sequence of events.

Based on the preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved, police said.

Foundation representatives earlier stated that the break-in appeared to have taken place after midnight. They said the premises were found ransacked with signs of forced entry and documents scattered. Local police were informed immediately after the matter came to light.

The incident revives the memory of the 2017 burglary at Satyarthi's private residence in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area. Then, a replica of his Nobel Prize, the Nobel diploma and several medals received from heads of state and international dignitaries were stolen.

Police had at the time clarified that the original Nobel medal was safe and preserved at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. PTI BM PRK