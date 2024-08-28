Breakdown in law and order in WB due to nexus among cops, politicians and gangsters: Vijayvargiya

Nagpur, Aug 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Kailas Vijayvargiya on Wednesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in her state, where he alleged that the administration has failed to protect citizens.

Addressing reporters here during a visit to the city, he claimed that a nexus between the “police, politicians and gangsters” has led to a breakdown of law and order in Bengal.

“How can law and order be maintained when the police, politicians and gangsters are working together? The accused are seen travelling in police cars. Women are not safe in the state where the chief minister herself is a woman,” he said.

The Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal has come under severe criticism from the opposition over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has also triggered nationwide protests.

The BJP leader called Mamata Banerjee a dictator.

“If there is a dictator after Hitler, it is Mamata Banerjee. ‘Na khata na bahi, jo Mamataji kahe wahi sahi’ is how things move about there,” he said, suggesting that decisions are made solely based on her word.

Vijayvargiya also spoke about the success of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. The people of Maharashtra support the Mahayuti due to the development work it has done, he said.

The BJP leader did not respond to queries about the controversy over the collapse of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra’s Malvan. PTI COR MVG NR